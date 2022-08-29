Sweden to Send Ukraine $100Mln in Military, Economic Aid - Prime Minister

Sweden will provide Ukraine with a new package of military and economic aid worth some $100 million, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Sweden will provide Ukraine with a new package of military and economic aid worth some $100 million, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday.

"We (will) continue to support Ukraine as long as the war is going on," Andersson said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

She noted that Sweden will give Ukraine one billion Swedish kronor (around $100 million), half of which Ukraine will receive as military assistance, with the other half going toward economic assistance.

Andersson added that the aid package will meet the requests of the Ukrainian side, and that Sweden will further help Ukraine's economy by buying the country's wheat and then contributing it to regions that are facing food shortages.

Earlier, Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak complained about Europe's slow pace of aid deliveries, compared with Washington's assistance to Ukraine.

The issue of military help to Ukraine is adding to what have already been confrontational relations between Russia and the West. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that supplies containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate military target for Russia.