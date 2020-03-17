Sweden to Shut Universities, Senior High Schools Over COVID-19 Pandemic - Prime Minister

Sweden will close all educational institutions for learners aged 16 and older beginning on March 18 over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Tuesday, adding that students will be transferred to distance learning

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Sweden will close all educational institutions for learners aged 16 and older beginning on March 18 over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Tuesday, adding that students will be transferred to distance learning.

"Starting tomorrow [Wednesday], all Swedish gymnasiums [senior high schools] and educational institutions for adults should switch to distance learning," Lofven said at a press conference.

In addition, the government is considering the closure of kindergartens and elementary schools.

If the decision is made, parents performing community-critical work will receive assistance in childcare. A similar measure was taken in Norway, where kindergartens remain open to children of health workers, firefighters and police officers.

So far, over 1,000 people have been infected with the virus in Sweden and seven patients have died, according to the data of the World Health Organization.