Sweden to Supply Ukraine With Anti-Ship Missiles, Anti-Tank Weaponry - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Stockholm will provide Kiev with 95 million Euros ($102 million) in anti-ship missiles, anti-tank weapons, and other arms, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Thursday.

"Sweden will send anti-ship missiles, anti-tank weapons and 12.7 mm rifles including ammunition to Ukraine. This 4th support package also includes financial contribution to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Total amount includes more than 95 million euros," Linde said on Twitter.

The Swedish parliament approved the supply of 5,000 units of anti-tank weaponry and demining equipment to Ukraine in April.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the United States and other allies of Kiev launched a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia and boosted military assistance for Ukraine, including by supplying it with lethal weapons.