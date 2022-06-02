UrduPoint.com

Sweden To Supply Ukraine With Anti-Ship Missiles, Anti-Tank Weaponry - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2022 | 10:42 PM

Sweden to Supply Ukraine With Anti-Ship Missiles, Anti-Tank Weaponry - Foreign Minister

Stockholm will provide Kiev with 95 million euros ($102 million) in anti-ship missiles, anti-tank weapons, and other arms, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Stockholm will provide Kiev with 95 million Euros ($102 million) in anti-ship missiles, anti-tank weapons, and other arms, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Thursday.

"Sweden will send anti-ship missiles, anti-tank weapons and 12.7 mm rifles including ammunition to Ukraine. This 4th support package also includes financial contribution to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Total amount includes more than 95 million euros," Linde said on Twitter.

The Swedish parliament approved the supply of 5,000 units of anti-tank weaponry and demining equipment to Ukraine in April.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the United States and other allies of Kiev launched a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia and boosted military assistance for Ukraine, including by supplying it with lethal weapons.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Parliament Twitter Stockholm Luhansk Donetsk Kiev United States Sweden February April Million

Recent Stories

US Ready to Consider New Round of Strategic Talks ..

US Ready to Consider New Round of Strategic Talks With Russia - State Dept. Offi ..

9 minutes ago
 Russian Upper House Speaker Announces Russia's Com ..

Russian Upper House Speaker Announces Russia's Comeback to Africa During Trip to ..

9 minutes ago
 Liaquat University Hospital set up medical camp to ..

Liaquat University Hospital set up medical camp to examine policemen

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan-China media should play role to nurture h ..

Pakistan-China media should play role to nurture historic ties, promote friendsh ..

9 minutes ago
 Belarusian Armed Forces Enhance Border Duty Over I ..

Belarusian Armed Forces Enhance Border Duty Over Intensified Air Reconnaissance

18 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt releases Rs 70 m to DCs for minor ..

Balochistan govt releases Rs 70 m to DCs for minorities' help: Khalil George

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.