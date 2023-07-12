Open Menu

Sweden, Ukraine Agree To Share Military Secrets - Defense Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 09:29 PM

Sweden signed an agreements with Ukraine on Wednesday that allows the two countries to exchange classified information, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius

"Ukraine and Sweden signed an agreement on the exchange and mutual protection of classified information. Trust is the cornerstone of a strong partnership. And access to information is the key to success," he said on social media.

The two allies also signed a pact on cooperation in defense procurement that "provides great opportunities" both for the Ukrainian armed forces and Swedish defense companies such as Saab, the minister added.

Western allies began pouring weapons and ammunition into Ukraine shortly after Russia launched its military operation in the country in February 2022. Their support evolved from light artillery munitions and training to heavier weapons, including tanks. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing its donors to supply fighter jets. Russia has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

