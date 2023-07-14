Sweden, Ukraine Sign Agreement on Confidential Information Sharing -Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Sweden and Ukraine have signed an agreement on information sharing, which concerns first and foremost military data exchange, on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, the Swedish Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"On 12 July at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Minister for Defence Pal Jonson signed a protective security agreement with Ukraine. The agreement makes it possible for Sweden and Ukraine to exchange confidential information concerning, for example, test flights of JAS Gripen (fighter aircraft) or military equipment," the ministry said in a statement.

In June, the Swedish government approved the 11th package of military aid to Ukraine worth 250 million Swedish kronor ($24.

5 million), which includes, among other things, training of Ukrainian pilots on Swedish JAS Gripen multirole fighter aircraft.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with military aid since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The support evolved from light artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.