UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweden, Ukraine To Cooperate In Investigating Boeing Crash In Iran - Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Loefven

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 04:06 PM

Sweden, Ukraine to Cooperate in Investigating Boeing Crash in Iran - Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Loefven

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Loefven said on Friday that his country would cooperate with Ukraine in investigating the fatal crash of a Kiev-bound Boeing passenger plane in Iran amid reports that it might had been hit by an errant missile belonging to the Iranian forces

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Loefven said on Friday that his country would cooperate with Ukraine in investigating the fatal crash of a Kiev-bound Boeing passenger plane in Iran amid reports that it might had been hit by an errant missile belonging to the Iranian forces.

"Yesterday, I spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We will cooperate closely with Ukraine in the investigation," Loefven was quoted as saying by Sweden's Sveriges Radio.

Loefven told the broadcaster that the investigation must be expanded to an international scale amid reports that the plane was mistakenly downed by the Iranian military. He also said that he discussed the matter over the phone with his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, and both agreed that the investigation must be rigorous, quick and transparent.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport minutes after takeoff on Wednesday amid an escalation between the United States and Iran in the region. All 176 people on board were killed, among them Iranians, Ukrainians, Afghans, Canadians, Germans, Swedes and Britons. Trudeau and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have both said the plane could have been hit by an Iranian missile by mistake.

Shortly before the crash, the Iranian forces launched a massive attack against US military bases in neighboring Iraq in retaliation for the assassination of Gen. Qasem Soleimani, one of the most prominent military figures in Iran.

Related Topics

UK Attack Prime Minister Ukraine Iran Iraq Tehran United States Sweden Justin Trudeau All Airport Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

India's Supreme Court Orders Gov't to Revise Inter ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistan team advises budding players to make most ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives to inaugurate Az ..

2 minutes ago

ITP fines Rs 44.167mln to traffic laws' violators ..

2 minutes ago

Indonesian economist appointed MD at World Bank

23 minutes ago

Senate passes Federal Govt Employees Housing Autho ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.