Sweden, Ukraine to Cooperate in Investigating Boeing Crash in Iran - Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Loefven

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Loefven said on Friday that his country would cooperate with Ukraine in investigating the fatal crash of a Kiev-bound Boeing passenger plane in Iran amid reports that it might had been hit by an errant missile belonging to the Iranian forces

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Loefven said on Friday that his country would cooperate with Ukraine in investigating the fatal crash of a Kiev-bound Boeing passenger plane in Iran amid reports that it might had been hit by an errant missile belonging to the Iranian forces.

"Yesterday, I spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We will cooperate closely with Ukraine in the investigation," Loefven was quoted as saying by Sweden's Sveriges Radio.

Loefven told the broadcaster that the investigation must be expanded to an international scale amid reports that the plane was mistakenly downed by the Iranian military. He also said that he discussed the matter over the phone with his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, and both agreed that the investigation must be rigorous, quick and transparent.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport minutes after takeoff on Wednesday amid an escalation between the United States and Iran in the region. All 176 people on board were killed, among them Iranians, Ukrainians, Afghans, Canadians, Germans, Swedes and Britons. Trudeau and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have both said the plane could have been hit by an Iranian missile by mistake.

Shortly before the crash, the Iranian forces launched a massive attack against US military bases in neighboring Iraq in retaliation for the assassination of Gen. Qasem Soleimani, one of the most prominent military figures in Iran.