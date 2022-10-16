UrduPoint.com

Sweden, US Sign New Military Cooperation Agreement - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Sweden, US Sign New Military Cooperation Agreement - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) Sweden has signed a new military cooperation agreement with the United States to strengthen its borders, Swedish media reported on Sunday.

According to the Swedish broadcaster SVT, the new agreement will expand the possibilities of joint military operations and exercises for the two countries, in particular, during the consideration of Sweden's accession to NATO.

US Army Chief of Staff James McConville stressed that in the current international situation cooperation is of utmost important.

"The United States army will provide troops and support as directed by our leadership," McConville told SVT.

At the moment, the US and Sweden are closely cooperating in the military sphere, McConville said, adding the US is concerned about the situation in the Arctic, and that the Swedish military are experts on this region.

In turn, the Commander-in-Chief of the Swedish army, Karl Engelbrektson, said that a military alliance with the US would be useful in the event a war starts in Europe.

On May 18, three months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality. Finland and Sweden are now awaiting the ratification of their NATO applications. As of October 6, 28 countries out of 30 have already completed the formal procedure to welcome Finland and Sweden to the alliance. The applications have not yet been ratified by Turkey and Hungary.

Related Topics

NATO Army Ukraine Russia Europe Turkey Alliance United States Sweden Finland Hungary May October Sunday Media Event Agreement

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

9 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

10 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

18 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

18 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.