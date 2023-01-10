UrduPoint.com

Sweden, US Start Negotiations On Defense Cooperation Agreement - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Stockholm and Washington have begun negotiations on an agreement that will expand defense cooperation between the two countries by establishing conditions for the presence of US troops in Sweden, the Swedish government said on Monday.

"The negotiations relate to the Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA), which will provide a framework for continued defense cooperation by regulating the legal conditions for the presence of US troops in Sweden. The United States has entered into similar agreements with several other partner countries. The DCA paves the way for even more close cooperation with the US both on a bilateral basis and within NATO," a statement read.

The Swedish government added that the agreement would, in particular, regulate the legal status of US military personnel in Sweden, access to the territory of military bases, taxation, and duties.

The document will also establish conditions for US military support in the event of a deterioration in the security situation, according to the statement.

At the same time, the implementation of the agreement will require amendments to the country's constitution, which must be approved by the parliament, the Swedish government said.

