Sweden Voices Support Of Brussels' Proposal To Build Military Training Base In Ukraine

Sweden Voices Support of Brussels' Proposal to Build Military Training Base in Ukraine

Sweden supports the European Union's proposal to create a military training base in Ukraine, the country's defense minister, Peter Hultqvist, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Sweden supports the European Union's proposal to create a military training base in Ukraine, the country's defense minister, Peter Hultqvist, said on Tuesday.

European Council President Charles Michel announced in October that Brussels decided to send an expert mission to Ukraine to evaluate the prospects of joint projects in the field of military cooperation, in particular, in military education and training.

"We support this very important mission of the European Union to protect the sovereignty and security of Ukraine. Naturally, we must be open to the idea (of building a military training base). We will discuss the details later," Hultqvist said on air of Sveries Radio.

Sweden might also send its officers to Ukraine to train Ukrainian soldiers, the minister added.

