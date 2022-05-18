(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) Sweden will not become a member of NATO until Turkey's justified concerns are resolved, Fahrettin Altun, the head of communications in the Turkish presidential office, said on Wednesday.

According to Altun, Swedes would understand the concerns of Turks "if the Turkish government would give shelter to a terrorist organization responsible for a terrorist act in Stockholm.

"

"We are certainly glad that Sweden is not threatened by such a terrorist threat, but I want to be very clear that Sweden will not be able to join NATO until Turkey's legitimate concerns are resolved. If Sweden expects NATO's second-largest military to come to its defense in the event of an attack, it must accept this fact," Altun wrote in his opinion piece for Swedish newspaper Expressen.