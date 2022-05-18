UrduPoint.com

Sweden Will Not Be In NATO Until Turkey's Concerns Resolved - Ankara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Sweden Will Not Be in NATO Until Turkey's Concerns Resolved - Ankara

Sweden will not become a member of NATO until Turkey's justified concerns are resolved, Fahrettin Altun, the head of communications in the Turkish presidential office, said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) Sweden will not become a member of NATO until Turkey's justified concerns are resolved, Fahrettin Altun, the head of communications in the Turkish presidential office, said on Wednesday.

According to Altun, Swedes would understand the concerns of Turks "if the Turkish government would give shelter to a terrorist organization responsible for a terrorist act in Stockholm.

"

"We are certainly glad that Sweden is not threatened by such a terrorist threat, but I want to be very clear that Sweden will not be able to join NATO until Turkey's legitimate concerns are resolved. If Sweden expects NATO's second-largest military to come to its defense in the event of an attack, it must accept this fact," Altun wrote in his opinion piece for Swedish newspaper Expressen.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist NATO Turkey Threatened Stockholm Sweden Event Government

Recent Stories

71st board meeting of NCSW held

71st board meeting of NCSW held

51 seconds ago
 NAB Karachi distributes Rs. 373.688 million among ..

NAB Karachi distributes Rs. 373.688 million among affectees

52 seconds ago
 US Charges American, 4 Chinese With Spying on Pro- ..

US Charges American, 4 Chinese With Spying on Pro-Democracy Activists, Rights Le ..

55 seconds ago
 Russia's Response to Finland's Entry Into NATO Wil ..

Russia's Response to Finland's Entry Into NATO Will Come as Surprise - Zakharova

57 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court disposes of Hanif Abbasi's plea

Lahore High Court disposes of Hanif Abbasi's plea

5 minutes ago
 PPP MPA calls on CM

PPP MPA calls on CM

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.