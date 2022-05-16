UrduPoint.com

Sweden's Accession To NATO Forces Russia To Take Military-Technical Steps - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2022 | 10:43 PM

Sweden's Accession to NATO Forces Russia to Take Military-Technical Steps - Moscow

After Sweden joins NATO, Russia will be forced to take retaliatory steps of a military-technical nature, specific measures will depend on the prospects for deploying strike weapons of the alliance on Swedish territory, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) After Sweden joins NATO, Russia will be forced to take retaliatory steps of a military-technical nature, specific measures will depend on the prospects for deploying strike weapons of the alliance on Swedish territory, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian Federation will be forced to take retaliatory steps, both of a military-technical and other nature, in order to stop the threats to its national security that arise in this regard," the foreign ministry said.

"In this regard, much will depend on the specific conditions for Sweden's integration into NATO, including the prospect of deploying strike weapons systems of this military bloc on Swedish territory," the ministry stressed.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Alliance Sweden

Recent Stories

Guterres Backs UN Adviser for Libya Amid Lawmakers ..

Guterres Backs UN Adviser for Libya Amid Lawmakers' Plans to Replace Her - Spoke ..

3 minutes ago
 SU decides 75 percent attendance mandatory for exa ..

SU decides 75 percent attendance mandatory for exam appearance

3 minutes ago
 Guterres Seeks to Ease Restrictions on Export of P ..

Guterres Seeks to Ease Restrictions on Export of Potash Fertilizers From Russia ..

3 minutes ago
 EU Foreign Ministers Fail to Agree on Sixth Packag ..

EU Foreign Ministers Fail to Agree on Sixth Package of Sanctions Against Russia ..

5 minutes ago
 Turkey Unable to Agree to NATO Membership of Finla ..

Turkey Unable to Agree to NATO Membership of Finland, Sweden - Erdogan

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister, Li Keqiang view Pak-China partners ..

Prime Minister, Li Keqiang view Pak-China partnership vital for peace, stability ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.