After Sweden joins NATO, Russia will be forced to take retaliatory steps of a military-technical nature, specific measures will depend on the prospects for deploying strike weapons of the alliance on Swedish territory, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) After Sweden joins NATO, Russia will be forced to take retaliatory steps of a military-technical nature, specific measures will depend on the prospects for deploying strike weapons of the alliance on Swedish territory, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian Federation will be forced to take retaliatory steps, both of a military-technical and other nature, in order to stop the threats to its national security that arise in this regard," the foreign ministry said.

"In this regard, much will depend on the specific conditions for Sweden's integration into NATO, including the prospect of deploying strike weapons systems of this military bloc on Swedish territory," the ministry stressed.