UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweden's Acting Prime Minister Agrees To Be Nominated For Office

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 10:04 PM

Sweden's Acting Prime Minister Agrees to Be Nominated for Office

Acting Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Monday that he has agreed to present his candidacy for the office, after another nominee refused the offer over a lack of support

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Acting Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Monday that he has agreed to present his candidacy for the office, after another nominee refused the offer over a lack of support.

"I have agreed to be nominated for the post of prime minister," Lofven said, as broadcast by the state-run Sveriges Radio.

Lofven, the leader of the Social Democratic Party, had served as Swedish prime minister since 2014. On June 21, the Swedish parliament voted to unseat him in a historic vote of no confidence in a dispute with the Left Party over rent control on housing.

A week later, Lofven announced his resignation.

Andreas Norlen, the parliament's speaker, entrusted Ulf Kristersson, the leader of the liberal-conservative Moderate Party, to form a new government. However, Norlen returned to Lofven after Kristersson failed to gain enough support. The parliament will vote on Lofven's candidacy on Wednesday. If it fails to approve a new head of government four times in a row, Sweden will call snap parliamentary elections.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote Rent Sweden June Post Government Housing

Recent Stories

Emirates Publishers Association highlights startup ..

21 minutes ago

100 mln people to get clean drinking water by year ..

2 minutes ago

Business plan of PSC being improved : Minister

2 minutes ago

22 die in eastern DR Congo violence

2 minutes ago

Hackers demand $70 mn after Kaseya ransomware atta ..

6 minutes ago

Rescuers Find 3 More Bodies at Site of Surfside Co ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.