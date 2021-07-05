Sweden's Acting Prime Minister Agrees To Be Nominated For Office
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 10:04 PM
Acting Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Monday that he has agreed to present his candidacy for the office, after another nominee refused the offer over a lack of support
"I have agreed to be nominated for the post of prime minister," Lofven said, as broadcast by the state-run Sveriges Radio.
Lofven, the leader of the Social Democratic Party, had served as Swedish prime minister since 2014. On June 21, the Swedish parliament voted to unseat him in a historic vote of no confidence in a dispute with the Left Party over rent control on housing.
A week later, Lofven announced his resignation.
Andreas Norlen, the parliament's speaker, entrusted Ulf Kristersson, the leader of the liberal-conservative Moderate Party, to form a new government. However, Norlen returned to Lofven after Kristersson failed to gain enough support. The parliament will vote on Lofven's candidacy on Wednesday. If it fails to approve a new head of government four times in a row, Sweden will call snap parliamentary elections.