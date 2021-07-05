Acting Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Monday that he has agreed to present his candidacy for the office, after another nominee refused the offer over a lack of support

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Acting Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Monday that he has agreed to present his candidacy for the office, after another nominee refused the offer over a lack of support.

"I have agreed to be nominated for the post of prime minister," Lofven said, as broadcast by the state-run Sveriges Radio.

Lofven, the leader of the Social Democratic Party, had served as Swedish prime minister since 2014. On June 21, the Swedish parliament voted to unseat him in a historic vote of no confidence in a dispute with the Left Party over rent control on housing.

A week later, Lofven announced his resignation.

Andreas Norlen, the parliament's speaker, entrusted Ulf Kristersson, the leader of the liberal-conservative Moderate Party, to form a new government. However, Norlen returned to Lofven after Kristersson failed to gain enough support. The parliament will vote on Lofven's candidacy on Wednesday. If it fails to approve a new head of government four times in a row, Sweden will call snap parliamentary elections.