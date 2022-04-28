Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Thursday that the Swedish authorities, including Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Moderate Party Leader Ulf Kristersson, rejected the Left Party's proposal for a referendum on NATO membership

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Thursday that the Swedish authorities, including Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Moderate Party Leader Ulf Kristersson, rejected the Left Party's proposal for a referendum on NATO membership.

"It was a really bad suggestion," Radio Sweden quoted Linde as saying.

Linde added that the referendum would polarize the population and provide Russia with the opportunity for disinformation.

Debates on NATO membership in Sweden and Finland intensified in the recent months amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Saturday that Helsinki should not delay applying for a NATO membership, adding that it would be good for Finland and Sweden to "synchronize" their stances on the matter. On Monday, Finnish newspaper Iltalehti reported that the applications of Finland and Sweden to NATO should be published in the week starting May 16. Swedish newspaper Expressen confirmed that information later that day.