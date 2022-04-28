UrduPoint.com

Sweden's Authorities Reject Proposal For Referendum On NATO Membership

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 11:34 PM

Sweden's Authorities Reject Proposal for Referendum on NATO Membership

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Thursday that the Swedish authorities, including Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Moderate Party Leader Ulf Kristersson, rejected the Left Party's proposal for a referendum on NATO membership

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Thursday that the Swedish authorities, including Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Moderate Party Leader Ulf Kristersson, rejected the Left Party's proposal for a referendum on NATO membership.

"It was a really bad suggestion," Radio Sweden quoted Linde as saying.

Linde added that the referendum would polarize the population and provide Russia with the opportunity for disinformation.

Debates on NATO membership in Sweden and Finland intensified in the recent months amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Saturday that Helsinki should not delay applying for a NATO membership, adding that it would be good for Finland and Sweden to "synchronize" their stances on the matter. On Monday, Finnish newspaper Iltalehti reported that the applications of Finland and Sweden to NATO should be published in the week starting May 16. Swedish newspaper Expressen confirmed that information later that day.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Magdalena Helsinki Sweden Finland May

Recent Stories

Ukraine Expects $100Mln in Loans From Japan - Fina ..

Ukraine Expects $100Mln in Loans From Japan - Finance Ministry

36 seconds ago
 Article 63-A can't be implement on 20 PTI MNAs: La ..

Article 63-A can't be implement on 20 PTI MNAs: Law Minister

37 seconds ago
 Accountability court extends Saleem Bajari interim ..

Accountability court extends Saleem Bajari interim bail

40 seconds ago
 Police arrest 29 professional beggars during ongoi ..

Police arrest 29 professional beggars during ongoing drive

43 seconds ago
 Gazprom's Average Gas Export Price Doubled Y/Y to ..

Gazprom's Average Gas Export Price Doubled Y/Y to $298 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters in ..

4 minutes ago
 Two Explosions in Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif Kil ..

Two Explosions in Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif Kill 9, Injure 13 People - Report ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.