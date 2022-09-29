(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The Swedish Coast Guard discovered a fourth gas leak on the damaged Nord Stream pipelines on Tuesday, Coast Guard spokesperson Jenny Larsson said.

"Two of these four are in Sweden's exclusive economic zone," Larsson told Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet, as quoted by Reuters.

The spokesperson added that two other leaks are in the Danish exclusive economic zone.

On Monday, the Nord Stream AG pipeline operator told Sputnik that a landfall dispatcher had registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The incident occurred in Danish waters near the island of Bornholm.

Later in the day, the operator also said that a pressure drop had been registered on both strings of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they had detected undersea explosions, while Polish officials as well as officials from other countries said the damage to the pipelines came as a result of sabotage.

On Wednesday, the Russian Mission to the United Nations requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on the pipeline incidents and the meeting will be held on Friday afternoon.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has initiated a case on an act of international terrorism after the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines.