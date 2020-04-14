(@FahadShabbir)

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Sweden's coronavirus death toll rose by 114 to 1,033 on Tuesday, with nearly 11,500 people infected so far, according to the health authorities' numbers.

Sweden stood out from its European neighbors for abstaining from taking drastic measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"The number of infected in Sweden has reached 11,445 people. 1,033 have died," chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said.

The high death rate is a result of the coronavirus infecting an elderly home in the capital city Stockholm, he added.

Tegnell, who is leading the country's coronavirus strategy, brushed off criticism of the Public Health Agency from leading Swedish scientists.

Earlier in the day, 22 scientists attached their Names to an op-ed piece in Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter, taking aim at the agency and calling for the Swedish government to intervene.

Public events in the country have been suspended and major university buildings closed, but life largely carries on unimpeded, with pupils still attending school in the Scandinavian country.