UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweden's Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 1,000 - Health Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 09:04 PM

Sweden's Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 1,000 - Health Agency

Sweden's coronavirus death toll rose by 114 to 1,033 on Tuesday, with nearly 11,500 people infected so far, according to the health authorities' numbers

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Sweden's coronavirus death toll rose by 114 to 1,033 on Tuesday, with nearly 11,500 people infected so far, according to the health authorities' numbers.

Sweden stood out from its European neighbors for abstaining from taking drastic measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"The number of infected in Sweden has reached 11,445 people. 1,033 have died," chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said.

The high death rate is a result of the coronavirus infecting an elderly home in the capital city Stockholm, he added.

Tegnell, who is leading the country's coronavirus strategy, brushed off criticism of the Public Health Agency from leading Swedish scientists.

Earlier in the day, 22 scientists attached their Names to an op-ed piece in Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter, taking aim at the agency and calling for the Swedish government to intervene.

Public events in the country have been suspended and major university buildings closed, but life largely carries on unimpeded, with pupils still attending school in the Scandinavian country.

Related Topics

Died Stockholm Sweden From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dutco Group provides AED15m support to Community S ..

35 minutes ago

Maltese Foreign Minister Calls on EU to Allocate O ..

35 seconds ago

IMF Forecasts South Korea's Economy to Shrink 1.2% ..

36 seconds ago

Ehsas Kifalat Programme; 300 mln disbursed in 3-da ..

38 seconds ago

India Promises Coronavirus Support to Palestine - ..

4 minutes ago

Cardiology institute to be built at old vegetables ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.