STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Sweden has increased by 376 to 7,206, and the death toll has risen by 76 to 477 in the past 24 hours, the top epidemiologist said on Monday.

"According to the data we have, a total of 7,206 people have been infected to date, 477 people have died," Anders Tegnell said at a briefing.

The Swedish authorities refrain from introducing strict lockdown measures, with schools, kindergartens, shops and other public places still open across the country. The government at the same time recommends that people practice social distancing, work remotely if possible and avoid coming into contact with the elderly or people at risk.

In an interview with the Dagens Nyheter newspaper on Saturday, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven urged Swedes to prepare that thousands of lives would be lost due to the epidemic.