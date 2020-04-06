UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweden's COVID-19 Cases Top 7,000, Deaths Up By 76 To 477 - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 06:50 PM

Sweden's COVID-19 Cases Top 7,000, Deaths Up by 76 to 477 - Authorities

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Sweden has increased by 376 to 7,206, and the death toll has risen by 76 to 477 in the past 24 hours, the top epidemiologist said on Monday.

"According to the data we have, a total of 7,206 people have been infected to date, 477 people have died," Anders Tegnell said at a briefing.

The Swedish authorities refrain from introducing strict lockdown measures, with schools, kindergartens, shops and other public places still open across the country. The government at the same time recommends that people practice social distancing, work remotely if possible and avoid coming into contact with the elderly or people at risk.

In an interview with the Dagens Nyheter newspaper on Saturday, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven urged Swedes to prepare that thousands of lives would be lost due to the epidemic.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Died Same Sweden From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

JKT removed as Chairman of Agricultural Task Force

27 minutes ago

Major reshuffle in federal cabinet as PM accepts S ..

35 minutes ago

Khalifa University responds to COVID-19 with emerg ..

36 minutes ago

Cabinet approves Emirates Health Services Establis ..

36 minutes ago

US Forces Kill 8 Terrorists With 3 Airstrikes in S ..

2 minutes ago

Danish Police Register Decline in Crime Across Cou ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.