UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweden's Crown Princess Tests Positive For Covid-19

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 12:33 AM

Sweden's Crown Princess tests positive for Covid-19

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel have both tested positive for coronavirus, the Swedish Royal Court said Thursday

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel have both tested positive for coronavirus, the Swedish Royal Court said Thursday.

The royal couple went into self-isolation together with their two children -- Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar -- on Wednesday after exhibiting cold symptoms, the court said.

"The Crown Princess and Prince Daniel are showing minor symptoms but are doing well under the circumstances," the court said in a statement, adding that tests on Thursday had confirmed they had Covid-19.

Contract tracing, under the auspices of the royal family's doctor, were underway.

The couple are not the first royal family members to catch Covid-19, as Victoria's younger brother Carl-Philip and his wife Sofia have already had the virus.

Sweden, which has become famous for its controversial softer approach to curbing the Covid-19, had as of Thursday recorded over 707,000 confirmed cases and 13,111 associated deaths in the country of 10.3 million.

Sweden has never imposed the type of lockdown seen elsewhere in Europe, relying mostly on non-coercive measures and prioritising social distancing over the use of face masks.

But it has since November begun tightening its rules, banning the sale of alcohol after 8:00 pm, outlawing gatherings of more than eight people and restricting the number of customers in shops, swimming pools and sports centres.

As of March 1, it has also required all restaurants and cafes to close their doors by 8:30 pm, as the country is attempting to head off a third wave of the virus.

Related Topics

Sports Europe Doctor Wife Victoria Sale Sofia March November Oscar Family All Million Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AED4.3 bn in credit facilities to UAE quarrying &a ..

5 minutes ago

Met office indicates additional water requirement ..

2 minutes ago

Alfa Romeo chief Vasseur positive for Covid-19, si ..

2 minutes ago

New York to Lift Mandatory Quarantine for Domestic ..

2 minutes ago

Speakers stress to ensure standards for steel sect ..

6 minutes ago

Hungarian hospitals feel strain as Covid third wav ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.