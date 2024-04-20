Sweden's Duplantis Betters Own Pole Vault World Record
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Xiamen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Sweden's Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis opened his outdoor season in stunning fashion on Saturday as he bettered his own pole vault world record at the Xiamen Diamond League meeting.
Duplantis, the reigning Olympic, two-time world and European champion, cleared 6.
24 metres at his first attempt at the Egret Stadium to improve by 1cm his previous best set in Eugene last year.
The US-born 24-year-old entered competition at 5.62m, clearing 5.82 and 6.00m before setting the new world record -- his eighth in the discipline.
American Sam Hendricks finished second with a best of 5.82m, China's Bokai Huang claiming third (5.72).
Recent Stories
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC Chief Justice
Mohammad Rizwan likely to be made vice-captain of T20I team
Realme C53 Price Slash: High-Tech Meets High Style at New Low Price!
CPEC has given new boost to economic, cultural relations b/w Pakistan, China: PM
Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi's medical tests conducted on court orders
Pakistan requesting multi-billion-dollar loan programme from IMF: Finance Minist ..
Passing out parade of cadets at PMA Kakul
Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb
Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024
Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update
More Stories From World
-
Chinese company releases world's highest thermal efficiency diesel engine in Tianjin23 seconds ago
-
UK rules out youth mobility deal with EU40 minutes ago
-
Iran, Israel appear to pull back from brink as Gaza bombed again40 minutes ago
-
AI a 'fundamental change in the news ecosystem': expert49 minutes ago
-
Civilians killed as Ukraine, Russia trade strikes50 minutes ago
-
China says AUKUS risks nuclear proliferation in Pacific50 minutes ago
-
Emphatic Verstappen enjoys 'incredible' pole after China sprint win1 hour ago
-
Chinese swimmers failed doping tests ahead of Tokyo Olympics: NY Times1 hour ago
-
O'Callaghan upstages Olympic champion Titmus as McKeown challenges world record1 hour ago
-
Hearings end in 'Panama Papers' money-laundering trial2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi speaks at 41st International Kite Festival in Weifang, Shandong province2 hours ago
-
Verstappen takes pole for Chinese GP after sprint win2 hours ago