MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Sweden's Embassy to Russia said it has resumed acceptance of visa applications for Russians to visit Sweden.

On January 16, the diplomatic mission said that for technical reasons it was temporarily impossible to apply for a visa to Sweden.

"It is now possible to submit visa applications to Sweden at the VFS Global visa application centres," the embassy said on Facebook (banned in Russia as extremist).