Open Menu

Sweden's Entire Territory Of Interest For NATO Due To Strategic Location - Stoltenberg

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 10:32 PM

Sweden's Entire Territory of Interest for NATO Due to Strategic Location - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that Sweden's entire territory is of interest for the alliance as it is strategically located at the Baltic Sea and has a well-trained professional army

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that Sweden's entire territory is of interest for the alliance as it is strategically located at the Baltic Sea and has a well-trained professional army.

"Sweden has a strong, professional, well-trained defense and is strategically located at the Baltic Sea ... The borders with Norway and Finland allow for better coordination of land troops. In addition, there is Sweden's Navy in the Baltic Sea ... The entire territory of Sweden is of interest," he told Swedish broadcaster SVT.

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey would make Sweden's membership in NATO possible only after the European Union opens its doors for Ankara. Later that day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Turkish leader had agreed to forward the NATO accession protocol for Sweden to the parliament for ratification as soon as possible, while the Swedish government had agreed to help Turkey with the EU accession process and visa liberalization with the bloc.

Related Topics

NATO Army Turkey Parliament Norway European Union Ankara Alliance Sweden Finland Tayyip Erdogan Visa Government

Recent Stories

Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

3 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats t ..

US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats to Integrity of Guatemala's Ele ..

3 minutes ago
 US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for ..

US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for Rohingya - State Dept.

10 minutes ago
 Kashmiris observe 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day

Kashmiris observe 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day

10 minutes ago
 Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Tal ..

Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Talha Mehmood

10 minutes ago
 One year ceasefire announced in Kurram: Kundi

One year ceasefire announced in Kurram: Kundi

10 minutes ago
UAE, France review growing economic cooperation

UAE, France review growing economic cooperation

42 minutes ago
 Inter-American Development Bank backs IRENA&#039;s ..

Inter-American Development Bank backs IRENA&#039;s ETAF with potential investmen ..

42 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs, Japanese Consulate discuss ways to ..

Dubai Customs, Japanese Consulate discuss ways to enhance trade cooperation

42 minutes ago
 NA body seeks early completion of damaged houses' ..

NA body seeks early completion of damaged houses' survey in South Waziristan

32 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Cyprus

42 minutes ago
 Russia May Suspend Participation in Grain Deal Bef ..

Russia May Suspend Participation in Grain Deal Before It's Conditions Fulfilled ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World