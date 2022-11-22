Sweden's telecommunications company Ericsson presented on Tuesday its 10-year multi-million-pound 6G research investment plan for the United Kingdom, which includes the creation of a 6G research division in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Sweden's telecommunications company Ericsson presented on Tuesday its 10-year multi-million-pound 6G research investment plan for the United Kingdom, which includes the creation of a 6G research division in the country.

"Tens of millions of Pounds (GBP) will be invested by Ericsson over the next 10 years in a UK-based program that will focus on 6G research and breakthrough innovations," the press release said.

The report noted that the dedicated research unit will employ 20 telecommunications experts as well as provide opportunities for PhD students, academics, communications service providers and other enterprises to facilitate the development of a 6G network.

The multi-million project was endorsed by the UK government as well.

"Ericsson's investment is a huge vote of confidence in the UK's innovative telecoms sector. This pioneering research unit will create new jobs, support students and bring together some of our country's finest minds to shape the future of telecoms infrastructure," UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Michelle Donelan said.

Ericsson has scheduled 6G to be fully operational by the 2030s.

In 2021, the Ericsson Group spent almost one fifth of its annual turnover on research and development. The company operates 21 R&D facilities across Europe, including in Finland, Germany, France, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Spain, and Sweden.