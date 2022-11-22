UrduPoint.com

Sweden's Ericsson Announces 10-Year Multi-Million-Pound 6G Research Investment In UK

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Sweden's Ericsson Announces 10-Year Multi-Million-Pound 6G Research Investment in UK

Sweden's telecommunications company Ericsson presented on Tuesday its 10-year multi-million-pound 6G research investment plan for the United Kingdom, which includes the creation of a 6G research division in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Sweden's telecommunications company Ericsson presented on Tuesday its 10-year multi-million-pound 6G research investment plan for the United Kingdom, which includes the creation of a 6G research division in the country.

"Tens of millions of Pounds (GBP) will be invested by Ericsson over the next 10 years in a UK-based program that will focus on 6G research and breakthrough innovations," the press release said.

The report noted that the dedicated research unit will employ 20 telecommunications experts as well as provide opportunities for PhD students, academics, communications service providers and other enterprises to facilitate the development of a 6G network.

The multi-million project was endorsed by the UK government as well.

"Ericsson's investment is a huge vote of confidence in the UK's innovative telecoms sector. This pioneering research unit will create new jobs, support students and bring together some of our country's finest minds to shape the future of telecoms infrastructure," UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Michelle Donelan said.

Ericsson has scheduled 6G to be fully operational by the 2030s.

In 2021, the Ericsson Group spent almost one fifth of its annual turnover on research and development. The company operates 21 R&D facilities across Europe, including in Finland, Germany, France, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Spain, and Sweden.

Related Topics

Europe Vote France Company Germany Ireland Spain Italy United Kingdom Poland Sweden Finland Hungary United Kingdom Pounds Media Government Million Jobs

Recent Stories

CDA removes encroachments from various areas of c ..

CDA removes encroachments from various areas of city

49 seconds ago
 Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar o ..

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar organizes climate change confer ..

50 seconds ago
 ADC visits central jail Peshawar; chairs Steering ..

ADC visits central jail Peshawar; chairs Steering committee meeting

51 seconds ago
 US Basketball Player Griner Has No Complains About ..

US Basketball Player Griner Has No Complains About Russian Prison Conditions - O ..

53 seconds ago
 Astana Talks on Syria Between Russia, Turkey, Iran ..

Astana Talks on Syria Between Russia, Turkey, Iran Underway Following Turkish Ai ..

4 minutes ago
 12000 women mentored under 'Pakistan Million Women ..

12000 women mentored under 'Pakistan Million Women Mentors Initiative'

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.