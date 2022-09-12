UrduPoint.com

Sweden's Far Right Makes Strong Gains In Cliffhanger Election

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2022 | 08:29 PM

Sweden's far right makes strong gains in cliffhanger election

Sweden on Monday began a days-long wait for the final results of its too-close-to-call general election, with an unprecedented right-wing and far-right bloc in position to wrest power from Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson's Social Democrats

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Sweden on Monday began a days-long wait for the final results of its too-close-to-call general election, with an unprecedented right-wing and far-right bloc in position to wrest power from Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson's Social Democrats.

The Scandinavian country has seen mounting political instability in recent years as the gradual rise of the far right has upset the traditional balance of power in parliament.

Sweden again found itself in a delicate parliamentary situation after Sunday's legislative election, with the right seen holding a razor-thin lead over Andersson's outgoing left bloc.

"The close result in parliament suggests Sweden is heading for yet another messy mandate", newspaper of reference Dagens Nyheter wrote on Monday.

Election authorities said a final result would only be ready at the earliest on Wednesday, once the last ballots from abroad and from advance voting had been counted.

Editorialist Anders Lindberg of daily Aftonbladet told AFP it appeared "impossible for the left to win because the votes from abroad are... usually in favour of the right".

With 95 percent of votes counted on Monday, the right led by conservative Moderates leader Ulf Kristersson was credited with an absolute majority of 175 of 349 seats in parliament.

Andersson's left bloc trailed with 174.

If confirmed, the Social Democrats would be out after eight years in power.

Kristersson, who vowed during the campaign to crack down on law and order amid soaring crime rates, said he was "ready to build a new and strong government".

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Law And Order Parliament Magdalena Lead Sweden Democrats Sunday From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Sind Agriculture University medical camp continues ..

Sind Agriculture University medical camp continues treatment to rain affected ar ..

55 seconds ago
 CCPO reviews security arrangements for Chehlum, Da ..

CCPO reviews security arrangements for Chehlum, Data Sahib urs

57 seconds ago
 Restoring lost glory of historic places top priori ..

Restoring lost glory of historic places top priority: Mayor

58 seconds ago
 Trump Opposes US Government's Request to Keep Seiz ..

Trump Opposes US Government's Request to Keep Seized Info From Review - Court Fi ..

1 minute ago
 Senate body visits PIMS to inspect facilities bein ..

Senate body visits PIMS to inspect facilities being provided to patients

47 minutes ago
 US Fears Europe's Resolve on Ukraine Might Wane Du ..

US Fears Europe's Resolve on Ukraine Might Wane Due to Energy Crisis - Reports

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.