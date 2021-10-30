UrduPoint.com

Sweden's 'gentle Art' Of House Cleaning Before Death

Sweden's 'gentle art' of house cleaning before death

In her elegant apartment in the centre of Stockholm, 84-year-old Lena Sundgren looks at her crowded bookshelf, lit by the glow of a candle

Sighing deeply, she lifts up a pile of gardening books and moves them to one side. "The feeling of getting rid of them is a relief," she admits. "This death cleaning, which I do a few times a week, makes me calm." Death cleaning, or "dostadning" in Swedish, is the name given to the practice of sorting through your personal belongings before your death.

The concept has gained something of a cult following around the world since it was coined by author Margareta Magnusson in her 2017 bestseller "The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning: How to Free Yourself and Your Family from a Lifetime of Clutter".

"I think you should take care of your stuff so that no one else has to do all the work for you with all the crap that you have left behind," the author tells AFP.

Sorting through a lifetime of possessions "takes you back to moments you want to remember maybe, and if you don't, just throw it away", she says.

Death cleaning differs from the decluttering approach to a tidy home associated with Marie Kondo, a Japanese celebrity who gained global fame promoting the idea that people should keep only those items that bring them joy.

Swedish death cleaning is meant to relieve families of the burden of sorting through possessions after the death of a loved one.

