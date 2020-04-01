MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The unwillingness of the Swedish government to follow the example of other European countries and introduce drastic measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic, such as a nationwide lockdown, has triggered a backlash among Swedish researchers who demanded stricter regulations to contain the pandemic, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the NBC news broadcaster, the authorities have implemented more liberal measures, including a ban on public gatherings of more than 50 people, which does not concern private meetings, such as parties, as the government expects the citizens to act responsibly. At the same time, libraries, restaurants and swimming pools, as well as kindergartens and elementary schools are still operating.

The broadcaster also reported that after the UK abandoned its laissez-faire approach and introduced a nationwide lockdown, 2,000 Swedish researchers demanded that the government pursue stricter regulations in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

Sten Linnarsson, a professor of molecular systems biology at the Karolinska Institutet, a Swedish medical university, argued that the steps taken by the authorities were not enough, and first of all, that concerned the number of tests run to detect COVID-19, NBC News added. Meanwhile, Sweden's state epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, believes that the country has enough materials and equipment to fight the pandemic, adding that the national strategy is based on the high level of respect Swedish people have for the authorities and their recommendations.

However, despite the ongoing rise in COVID-19 patients, citizens continue to ignore social distancing guidelines and do not criticize the government's approach.

So far, the Swedish health authorities have recorded nearly 4,500 cases of COVID-19 and 180 fatalities.