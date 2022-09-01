UrduPoint.com

Sweden's Leading Tomato Grower To Suspend Operations Over Skyrocketing Energy Prices - CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2022 | 05:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Swedish leading tomato grower Nordic Greens in the southernmost town of Trelleborg has decided to suspend its cultivation for two months this winter due to rising energy prices, Mads Pedersen, the CEO of the company, said on Thursday.

"Running our winter cultivation in the normal operating condition would have brought us additional spending of 6 to 8 million Swedish kronor ($561,000-$748,000). This is quite a significant cost, which is very difficult to recover from customers.

.. Electricity is now six times more expensive than it was a year ago," Pedersen told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

According to the report, some 500 tonnes of tomatoes will disappear from store shelves this winter due to the suspension.

Moderate Party Leader Ulf Kristersson said earlier that energy prices at the beginning of August in Sweden were five times higher than in 2020, adding that the government has been experiencing difficulties planning for electricity prices.

