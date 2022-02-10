MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The European Union's response to Russia's letter on security is "strong and united," Swedish Foreign Minister Anna Linde said on Thursday, adding that it was prepared in coordination with NATO.

"Strong and united response from the EU in coordination with @NATO to the Russian letter on European security. We remain firmly behind the European Security Order, based on international law. Implementing what we have agreed upon will make Europe more secure," Linde tweeted.