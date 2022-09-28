MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said the incident with a gas leak on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines was due to detonations, probably caused by sabotage.

"Gas leaking from Nord Stream 1 & 2 in (Swedish and Danish) exclusive economic zones are consequences of detonations, probably caused by sabotage.

We continue to collect information & do not rule out any cause, actor or motive," the minister said on Twitter.