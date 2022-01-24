MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) EU foreign minister have discussed the ways how the bloc, together with its partners, can better respond to the situation on the Ukrainian border, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Monday, calling the meeting constructive.

"We discussed how we, in unity with other partners like, the United States, EU-NATO cooperation and OSCE (the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe), should answer this situation. It was a very constructive meeting," Linde told reporters following the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.