Sweden's Loreen Wins Eurovision Song Contest

Published May 14, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2023) Swedish singer and songwriter Loreen won the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with her song "Tattoo," according to the final voting results.

Loreen received a total of 583 points, according to combined audience and jury voting results released by Eurovision.

Finnish singer Kaarija finished second with 526 points, while Israeli singer Noa Kirel is in third place with 362 points.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced last year that it was switching the location of Eurovision Song Contest 2023 from conflict-torn Ukraine to the United Kingdom for security reasons.

In February 2022, the EBU barred Russia from participating in the song contest as the union was concerned about the Ukraine conflict, and the participation of Russians could damage the reputation of the contest.

