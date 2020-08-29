Hundreds of people have blocked the streets in the suburb of Rosengard in the Swedish city of Malmo after members of the Danish far-right party Stram Kurs (Hard Line) burned a copy of the Quran in one of the city's parks, media reported on Saturday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) Hundreds of people have blocked the streets in the suburb of Rosengard in the Swedish city of Malmo after members of the Danish far-right party Stram Kurs (Hard Line) burned a copy of the Quran in one of the city's parks, media reported on Saturday.

According to Sweden's SVT broadcaster, riots caused by the far-right activists' planned provocation took place in the troubled suburb that is home to a number of migrants late on Friday.

The broadcaster also reported, citing local residents, that despite efforts of the local police to ensure order in the area, about 300 people took to the streets and clashed with law enforcement officers, throwing stones, bottles at the officers and launching fireworks.

Following the riots, about 20 people were detained. Some police officers received minor injuries, the broadcaster added.