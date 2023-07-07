Open Menu

Sweden's Malmo To Host Eurovision 2024 - Broadcasting Union

Published July 07, 2023

Sweden's Malmo to Host Eurovision 2024 - Broadcasting Union

The Swedish city of Malmo will host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2024, making it the third time that the city has hosted the event, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The Swedish city of Malmo will host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2024, making it the third time that the city has hosted the event, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced on Friday.

Sweden will host the next Eurovision Song Contest thanks to Loreen's win in Liverpool in 2023.

"The southern Swedish city of Malmo has been selected by Host Broadcaster SVT and the EBU to host the 68th Eurovision Song Contest in May 2024," the EBU said in a statement.

Malmo was chosen after a bidding process that took into account, among other things, the ability to accommodate thousands of delegations, camera crews, fans and journalists, as well as the local infrastructure, the statement read.

The contest's Grand Final will take place on May 11, with semi-finals preceding it on May 7 and 9.

Several Swedish cities, including Stockholm, Gothenburg and Ornskoldsvik, expressed interest in hosting the contest. Sweden has hosted the Eurovision six times � three times in Stockholm, twice in Malmo and once in Gothenburg.

