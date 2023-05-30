UrduPoint.com

Sweden's NATO Bid Process Can, Should Be Finalized In Weeks Ahead - Blinken

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2023 | 11:13 PM

Sweden's accession process to join the NATO alliance can and should be completed in the weeks ahead, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Sweden's accession process to join the NATO alliance can and should be completed in the weeks ahead, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"We look forward to this process being completed in the weeks ahead.

We have no doubt that it can be and it should be and we expect it to be," Blinken said during remarks in Sweden alongside Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Blinken urged both Turkey and Hungary to ratify Sweden's NATO bid as soon as possible. He added that the alliance would like the process to be completed before the Vilnius Summit in early July.

