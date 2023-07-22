Open Menu

Sweden's NATO Bid To Be Submitted To Turkey's Parliament In October - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2023 | 03:30 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) Sweden's NATO bid will be submitted to the Turkish parliament in October, however, the parliament's decision will depend on whether Sweden has fulfilled the conditions set by Turkey or not, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Sweden's membership in NATO could be approved by the Foreign Affairs Commission of the parliament as a declaration of intent, the report said. However, the intensification of rapprochement between Turkey and the EU depended not so much on Sweden, but on Germany and France, it added.

Germany and France support Sweden joining NATO with the United States pushing for it, and will readily satisfy some of Turkey's requests, the newspaper said. However, if Turkey does not allow Sweden to join, these two countries will take steps so that Sweden could join as soon as possible, Hurriyet said.

While Turkey's immediate accession to the EU is out of the question, Paris and Berlin do not want to make Sweden wait for a long time, according to the report.

On July 10, on the eve of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Sweden would be able to join NATO after Turkey is admitted to the European Union. Later that day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Erdogan agreed to send documents to ratify Sweden's NATO membership application to Turkish parliament "as soon as possible," and Stockholm promised Ankara to facilitate its path to the EU.

Sweden, along with Finland, submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia had launched its military operation in Ukraine.

