Sweden's NATO Membership Will Depend On Stockholm's Next Steps - Erdogan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Sweden's NATO Membership Will Depend on Stockholm's Next Steps - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Sweden's membership in NATO would depend on further steps taken by Stockholm

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Sweden's membership in NATO would depend on further steps taken by Stockholm.

"We will continue our dialogue with Sweden based on the principles of the alliance and our approach to the fight against terrorism. Everything will depend on further steps taken by Stockholm," Erdogan said at a press conference with his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto, on Friday in Ankara.

