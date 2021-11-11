(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Sweden's speaker of parliament on Thursday tasked current finance minister Magdalena Andersson with trying to form a new government, which would make her the country's first woman prime minister if she succeeds.

Speaker Andreas Norlen told reporters he had given Andersson, the new head of the Social Democrats, until Tuesday to secure support for a new left-wing government.

If she is able to do so, parliament could vote on her as new prime minister on November 18 at the earliest.

Outgoing Social Democratic Prime Minister Stefan Lofven resigned on Wednesday in a widely expected move aimed at giving his successor enough time to prepare for the country's September 2022 general election.

Andersson was elected to replace Lofven as the head of the Social Democrats at a party congress last week.

She now needs the support of the Social Democrats' coalition partner Green Party, and the Left and Centre parties in order to be elected prime minister.

Both the Green and Centre parties have agreed to back her, but the Left has said it will demand concessions in exchange for its support.

Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar told media on Thursday she wanted to negotiate higher pensions and sickness benefits.

"I'm ready, my work to seek support for a government begins now and I've just invited Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar in for talks," Andersson wrote on Facebook after the speaker entrusted her with the task.

The change in the Social Democrats' leadership comes as the party hovers close to its lowest-ever approval ratings with elections less than a year away.

The right-wing opposition, led by the conservative Moderates, has in recent years inched closer to the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats and hopes to govern with its informal backing.

Andersson has vowed to prioritise the welfare sector, climate transition, rising crime, and immigration if elected.

While Sweden is a champion of gender equality, it is the only Nordic country that has yet to have a woman as head of government.