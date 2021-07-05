UrduPoint.com
Sweden's Ousted Prime Minister Faces New Vote To Return As Leader

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 06:55 PM

Sweden's freshly ousted prime minister Stefan Lofven could return as leader after the parliamentary speaker put him forward for a vote on Monday for lack of other candidates

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Sweden's freshly ousted prime minister Stefan Lofven could return as leader after the parliamentary speaker put him forward for a vote on Monday for lack of other candidates.

Lofven became the first Swedish premier to lose a no-confidence vote on June 21 after a wide range of parties, from the Left Party to the far-right Sweden Democrats, united against him over plans to ease rent controls for newly-built homes.

But parliamentary speaker Andreas Norlen said Monday he had "decided to nominate Stefan Lofven for prime minister" after first tapping Ulf Kristersson, the leader of Sweden's largest right-wing opposition party -- the Moderate Party.

Kristersson said however he would not have enough support in parliament, while Lofven felt he would this time round.

"There will be a vote for a prime minister on Wednesday," Norlen said.

Ulf Bjereld, a professor of political science from the University of Gothenburg, told AFP that "a lot is indicating" that Lofven will pass the poll, as several parties have said they will vote for him or abstain.

He cautioned however that another political crisis could loom when the government needed to pass a budget this autumn.

"That won't be a simple task," Bjereld said.

Should four votes to elect a new prime minister fail, a snap election will be called automatically and held within three months.

The next general election in Sweden is scheduled for September 2022 and will go ahead regardless of a snap election -- meaning Swedes could be heading to the polls twice in the space of a year.

