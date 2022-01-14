UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2022 | 06:18 PM

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has tested positive for Covid-19, her office said Friday, making her the third party leader to catch the disease following a meeting earlier this week

"The prime minister has tested positive for Covid-19 in a rapid test.

She is following current recommendations and will conduct her work from home," press secretary Johan Ekstrom told AFP via text message.

Ekstrom said Andersson was feeling well "under the circumstances".

In addition to Andersson, Per Bolund -- who leads the Green Party together with Marta Stenevi -- and Centre Party leader Annie Loof have also contracted the illness following a party leaders' meeting on Wednesday.

The Nordic country of 10.3 million is currently registering record numbers of infections, with a high of 25,567 cases on Thursday.

