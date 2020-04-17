UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweden's Princess Sofia Dons Scrubs To Help Healthcare

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 09:27 PM

Sweden's Princess Sofia dons scrubs to help healthcare

Sweden's Princess Sofia has begun doing shifts as a healthcare assistant in Stockholm after completing a three-day course to help ease strained healthcare resources during the new coronavirus pandemic, the Swedish Royal Court said Friday

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Sweden's Princess Sofia has begun doing shifts as a healthcare assistant in Stockholm after completing a three-day course to help ease strained healthcare resources during the new coronavirus pandemic, the Swedish Royal Court said Friday.

The 35-year-old princess started volunteering at the Sophiahemmet hospital in Stockholm on Thursday.

"As the honorary chair of Sophiahemmet, she wants to help out in this crisis that Sweden is in," Margareta Thorgren, information director at the royal court, told AFP.

Princess Sofia, who joined the royal family when she married Prince Carl Philip in 2015, completed a three-day course last week to be able to help out.

The course was part of an initiative to re-train furloughed airline cabin crew and hotel employees to work as hospital and nursing home staff.

Sweden has not imposed the extraordinary lockdown measures seen across Europe, instead urging people to take responsibility and follow official recommendations.

The government has banned gatherings of more than 50 people and barred visits to nursing homes.

On Friday, Sweden reported 13,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,400 deaths.

Related Topics

Europe Hotel Married Sofia Stockholm Sweden 2015 Family Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Importance Of Turkmenistan's Permanent Neutrality ..

11 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Zayed chairs ADSC&#039;s virtual meetin ..

31 minutes ago

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry hail r ..

1 minute ago

India updates COVID-19 containment plan for a scen ..

1 hour ago

Pellegrino returns to Argentina to coach Velez Sar ..

1 minute ago

Lahore High Court orders to conclude Ashiana-e-Iqb ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.