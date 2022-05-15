UrduPoint.com

Sweden's Ruling Party Makes Decision To Have Country Apply For NATO Membership

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2022 | 08:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2022) The ruling Swedish Social Democratic Party on Sunday made the official decision to back the country's bid for NATO membership.

"At its meeting today, May 15, 2022, the board of the Social Democratic Party decided that the party will work to have Sweden apply for NATO membership," the party said in a statement.

It comes hours after Sweden's neighbour Finland announced the official decision to join NATO. The decision will be discussed in the Finnish parliament on Monday, and the voting is expected to be held on Tuesday.

