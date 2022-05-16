UrduPoint.com

Sweden's Ruling Party Makes Decision To Have Country Apply For NATO Membership

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Sweden's Ruling Party Makes Decision to Have Country Apply for NATO Membership

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) The ruling Swedish Social Democratic Party on Sunday made the official decision to back the country's bid for NATO membership.

"At its meeting today, May 15, 2022, the board of the Social Democratic Party decided that the party will work to have Sweden apply for NATO membership," the party said in a statement.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told a press conference after the party's meeting that "the accession to NATO is the best for Sweden and the security of the Swedish people."

It comes hours after Sweden's neighbor Finland announced the official decision to join NATO.

The decision will be discussed in the Finnish parliament on Monday, and the voting is expected to be held on Tuesday.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet later on Sunday cited its government sources as saying that Stockholm was to apply for NATO membership on Monday or Tuesday, but the government decided to wait for Finland's decision and apply together. Moreover, the sources said that the Swedish application is yet to be signed by the officials.

Another Swedish newspaper, Svenska Dagbladet, cited its government sources earlier on Sunday as saying that Stockholm could apply for NATO membership on Tuesday.

