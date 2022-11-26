UrduPoint.com

Sweden's Saab To Build Two Signal Intelligence Ships For Poland

Published November 26, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) Sweden's aerospace and defense company Saab signed a deal with Poland on building two signal intelligence ships for the country's navy, the company said on Friday.

"We are proud that Poland has selected Saab as a partner in naval intelligence ship systems. We will contribute with our capabilities by building advanced platforms with world-leading sensors, fully integrating complete mission systems, where we have long experience," Saab's President and CEO Micael Johansson said.

The agreement says that Saab will serve as a prime contractor responsible for design and integration of advanced mission systems, while Poland's Remontowa Shipbuilding SA will build the ships, the company said.

Ships will be used for support of "the acquisition of intelligence data across the full spectrum of naval intelligence capabilities."

According to the statement, value of this contract is 620 million Euros ($645 million). Deliveries of the ships are scheduled for 2027, if all the financial details are cleared before the end of 2022. 

