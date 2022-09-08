UrduPoint.com

Sweden's Saab To Supply US With Anti-Tank Grenade Launchers For $82Mln

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The Swedish aerospace and defense company Saab said on Wednesday that it will send the United States anti-tank rocket launchers Carl-Gustaf and AT4 worth about $82 million in 2024.

"Saab has received an order for Carl-Gustaf ammunition and AT4CS RS systems for US Armed Forces. The order value is $81.

8 million and deliveries will take place during 2024," the company said in a statement.

The company noted that the weapons will be used by the US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) and the US Marine Corps.

Saab's grenade launchers will continue to provide superiority for the US military on the battlefield, Erik Smith, the head of Saab in the US, said.

Carl-Gustaf systems have been in service in the US since 1990, the company noted.

