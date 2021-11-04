UrduPoint.com

Sweden's Social Democrats Elect Magdalena Andersson As Leader

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 08:57 PM

Sweden's ruling Social Democrats on Thursday elected finance minister Magdalena Andersson the new head of the party, putting her on track to be the country's first woman prime minister

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Sweden's ruling Social Democrats on Thursday elected finance minister Magdalena Andersson the new head of the party, putting her on track to be the country's first woman prime minister.

The only candidate nominated, Andersson was confirmed by a vote to succeed outgoing party leader and Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, who announced his resignation in August, by the party's annual congress.

