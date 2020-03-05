UrduPoint.com
Sweden's Stockholm Confirms 28 More COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 59 - Local Authorities

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 11:20 PM

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Sweden's Stockholm county confirmed 28 more cases of coronavirus disease, officially known as COVID-19, and the total tally reached 59, Stockholm Regional Council said on Thursday.

"The data for today shows that another 28 people were infected with the coronavirus.

Thus, there are 59 patients in the region," the local authorities said in the official Twitter account, adding that all the infected people were quarantined.

In general, 94 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Sweden.

