WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Wednesday that the West should prevent Russia from winning in the Ukraine conflict, as it would boost Moscow's influence in neighboring regions.

"We have to realize what this war (in Ukraine) is all about. If we allow Russia to win, we will see more and more reestablishment of Russian influence in its neighborhood, and that will be detrimental to the European Union," Billstrom said during a conversation at the Atlantic Council in Washington, DC.

He argued that Ukraine may be "one of the first tests" for the international order.

Billstrom pointed out that close to 70% of his compatriots favor the country's membership in NATO, and this support has risen "substantially since the beginning of the year.

"Swedish citizens realize that outside of NATO we will face much more difficult situation when it comes to the security in the Baltic region," the minister stated.

Sweden is committed to fulfilling all parts of the trilateral memorandum of understanding with Turkey and Finland, including on counterterrorism, regarding NATO's membership.

On May 18, three months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality. Hungary and Turkey are the only out of the 30 alliance members that have not yet approved the accession of the two new candidates.