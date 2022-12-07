UrduPoint.com

Sweden's Top Diplomat Says Russia To Reestablish Clout In Neighborhoods If Wins In Ukrainea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Sweden's Top Diplomat Says Russia to Reestablish Clout in Neighborhoods If Wins in Ukrainea

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Wednesday that the West should prevent Russia from winning in the Ukraine conflict, as it would boost Moscow's influence in neighboring regions.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Wednesday that the West should prevent Russia from winning in the Ukraine conflict, as it would boost Moscow's influence in neighboring regions.

"We have to realize what this war (in Ukraine) is all about. If we allow Russia to win, we will see more and more reestablishment of Russian influence in its neighborhood, and that will be detrimental to the European Union," Billstrom said during a conversation at the Atlantic Council in Washington, DC.

He argued that Ukraine may be "one of the first tests" for the international order.

Billstrom pointed out that close to 70% of his compatriots favor the country's membership in NATO, and this support has risen "substantially since the beginning of the year.

"

"Swedish citizens realize that outside of NATO we will face much more difficult situation when it comes to the security in the Baltic region," the minister stated.

Sweden is committed to fulfilling all parts of the trilateral memorandum of understanding with Turkey and Finland, including on counterterrorism, regarding NATO's membership.

On May 18, three months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality. Hungary and Turkey are the only out of the 30 alliance members that have not yet approved the accession of the two new candidates.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Washington European Union Alliance Sweden Finland Hungary May All From

Recent Stories

West Seeks to Pressure Iran in Nuclear Talks by Fo ..

West Seeks to Pressure Iran in Nuclear Talks by Fomenting Unrest - Iranian Parli ..

5 minutes ago
 China Unlikely to Enter Into Arms Control Treaty t ..

China Unlikely to Enter Into Arms Control Treaty to Replace New START - Think Ta ..

5 minutes ago
 UNESCO, Geological Survey highlight importance of ..

UNESCO, Geological Survey highlight importance of Geo-science & Geological Herit ..

5 minutes ago
 CCPO calls on Governor, highlights measures taken ..

CCPO calls on Governor, highlights measures taken to prevent street crimes

5 minutes ago
 IHC fixes Suleman Shehbaz's plea for hearing on Th ..

IHC fixes Suleman Shehbaz's plea for hearing on Thursday

18 minutes ago
 Foggy conditions likely to persist over plain area ..

Foggy conditions likely to persist over plain areas of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.