UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweden's Top Diplomat Tells Lavrov About Spilling Coffee On Navalny

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 seconds ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 04:13 PM

Sweden's Top Diplomat Tells Lavrov About Spilling Coffee on Navalny

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde has shared with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov a story of her spilling coffee on opposition activist Alexey Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde has shared with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov a story of her spilling coffee on opposition activist Alexey Navalny.

Linde is currently on a visit to Moscow as the OSCE chairperson-in-office. In the run-up to the talks, she voiced her intention to discuss the situation around Navalny, his arrest and the weekend's unauthorized rallies in his support.

"I have been a board member of the [Swedish NGO] Olof Palme International Centre. I have met him many times and once even spilled coffee on him," Linde said.

In response, Lavrov called his Swedish counterpart a "dangerous woman," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier advised foreign politicians commenting on the situation with Navalny to respect internal law and deal with its own domestic problems.

Lavrov noted that his Western counterparts are visibly happy to churn out nearly identical statements.

Navalny was detained in mid-January upon his arrival from Germany, where he was treated for an alleged poisoning, and placed in custody for 30 days for violating probation terms on an earlier embezzlement conviction. On Tuesday, a Moscow court will decide on whether to replace his suspended sentence with a prison term.

On January 23 and 31, many Russian cities saw rallies in support of Navalny. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called the organizers of the unauthorized protests provocateurs.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Facebook Visit Germany January Women From Top Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Ousted Myanmar party demands release of Aung San S ..

5 seconds ago

Myanmar Military Releases Most of Detained Regiona ..

8 seconds ago

Chad bans protests ahead of vote announcement

9 seconds ago

Musthaq Ahmed shares views on captaincy of Babar A ..

16 minutes ago

Nigeria detects six new cases of UK-variant of vir ..

11 seconds ago

Japan PM extends virus emergency, months before Ol ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.