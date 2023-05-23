MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Swedish automaker Volvo Group announced Tuesday that it will buy half of the renewable electricity generated by one of its wind farms from state-owned energy company Vattenfall for 10 years, starting at the end of 2025.

"Amid increasing demand for clean energy, Volvo Group has today signed a long-term agreement with Vattenfall, the largest producer of renewable electricity in Sweden. The agreement means that Volvo Group is committed to buying 50% (~230GWh/year) of the renewable electricity produced at Bruzaholm wind park in Sweden, over a 10-year period starting in the last quarter of 2025," the automaker said in a statement.

Construction of the 21-turbine wind farm near the Swedish town of Bruzaholm is expected to begin this summer and be completed by the fall of 2025, well ahead of the term of the agreement, according to the statement.

Vattenfall is a Swedish state-owned energy company that also operates in Denmark, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.