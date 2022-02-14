Swedes Aged Over 80 Recommended to Receive 4th Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

The Swedish Public Health Agency recommends that citizens over age 80 be administered a fourth shot of a coronavirus vaccine, media reported on Monday

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) The Swedish Public Health Agency recommends that citizens over age 80 be administered a fourth shot of a coronavirus vaccine, media reported on Monday.

According to the Radio Sweden broadcaster, the health authorities issued the recommendation to prevent the weakening of collective immunity during the spread of the Omicron strain.

The shot can be administered no earlier than three to four days after the previous vaccination.

According to health data as of February 11, over 55% of Swedish adults have received booster doses.