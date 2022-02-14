UrduPoint.com

Swedes Aged Over 80 Recommended To Receive 4th Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2022 | 09:59 PM

Swedes Aged Over 80 Recommended to Receive 4th Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

The Swedish Public Health Agency recommends that citizens over age 80 be administered a fourth shot of a coronavirus vaccine, media reported on Monday

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) The Swedish Public Health Agency recommends that citizens over age 80 be administered a fourth shot of a coronavirus vaccine, media reported on Monday.

According to the Radio Sweden broadcaster, the health authorities issued the recommendation to prevent the weakening of collective immunity during the spread of the Omicron strain.

The shot can be administered no earlier than three to four days after the previous vaccination.

According to health data as of February 11, over 55% of Swedish adults have received booster doses.

Related Topics

Immunity Sweden February Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coalition partners not going anywhere: Farrukh

Coalition partners not going anywhere: Farrukh

5 minutes ago
 Ashfaq Mallah assumes charges as MC West

Ashfaq Mallah assumes charges as MC West

5 minutes ago
 Multiple Carriers Flying to Ukraine Despite Escala ..

Multiple Carriers Flying to Ukraine Despite Escalation Fears - Tracker

7 minutes ago
 EU Continues to Warn Russia of 'Serious Consequenc ..

EU Continues to Warn Russia of 'Serious Consequences' of Ukraine Escalation - At ..

7 minutes ago
 Trudeau to Invoke Previously Unused Emergencies La ..

Trudeau to Invoke Previously Unused Emergencies Law to Grant Gov't Extra Powers ..

7 minutes ago
 Polish, Russian Foreign Ministers to Discuss OSCE ..

Polish, Russian Foreign Ministers to Discuss OSCE Issues, Ukrainian Crisis - Spo ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>