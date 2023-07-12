Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Swedish Activist to Burn NATO Treaty Protesting Against Sweden Joining Bloc - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) A Swedish activist who previously intended to publicly burn a copy of the Quran now plans to burn a copy of the North Atlantic Treaty to protest against Sweden's accession to the alliance, local media reported on Tuesday. 

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to transmit the accession protocol for Sweden to parliament and work closely with lawmakers to ensure its ratification. Stoltenberg, however, gave no further details as to the timeline of the process.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported that a 29-year-old activist named Lukas, who filed an application with the local authorities to publicly burn a copy of the Quran, had changed his mind after Stoltenberg's statement and decided to express his dissatisfaction with Sweden joining NATO by burning a copy of the North Atlantic Treaty.

The activist told the newspaper that he would have "a lot to say about NATO and the state of Sweden."

He intends to burn the document in the Stortorget public square in the center of Stockholm on Wednesday, the report said.

