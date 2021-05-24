UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swedish Airline SAS To Reroute Planes To Avoid Airspace Of Belarus

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 08:52 PM

Swedish Airline SAS to Reroute Planes to Avoid Airspace of Belarus

Swedish airline SAS Airlines said on Monday that it would avoid the airspace of Belarus based on the recommendations of the country's transport authorities after the incident with a Ryanair plane

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Swedish airline SAS Airlines said on Monday that it would avoid the airspace of Belarus based on the recommendations of the country's transport authorities after the incident with a Ryanair plane.

Earlier in the day, the Swedish transportation watchdog recommended that Swedish airlines avoid the Belarusian airspace.

"We will follow the instructions and reroute the flights that are concerned," the company said, as quoted by AFP.

Related Topics

Company Belarus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Pakistani minister from ..

55 minutes ago

Germany’s ADIBF pavilion highlights its rich cul ..

55 minutes ago

Patrushev, Sullivan Hold Meeting in Geneva - Russi ..

3 minutes ago

Pak-China friendly cooperation of great significan ..

3 minutes ago

National Assembly passes two government bills

3 minutes ago

CPO holds open court

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.