Swedish Airline SAS to Reroute Planes to Avoid Airspace of Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Swedish airline SAS Airlines said on Monday that it would avoid the airspace of Belarus based on the recommendations of the country's transport authorities after the incident with a Ryanair plane.

Earlier in the day, the Swedish transportation watchdog recommended that Swedish airlines avoid the Belarusian airspace.

"We will follow the instructions and reroute the flights that are concerned," the company said, as quoted by AFP.